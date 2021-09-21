CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers in the power rankings before Thursday Night Football

Carolina Panthers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE - Follow five media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings, presented by Daimler Trucks North America. ANALYSIS: "Wins over the lowly Jets and a decimated Saints squad invite some doubts about the validity of their 2-0 start, but the Panthers certainly look like a team that has the ability to hang with the majority of the NFC. Sam Darnold has been efficient and mostly mistake-free behind a sturdy offensive line, while Christian McCaffrey has put the offense on his back in consecutive weeks. The defense has been the real revelation here; led by Shaq Thompson, Carolina continues to swarm the opposing quarterback and put offensive game plans in the blender. The schedule stays soft in Week 3: A Thursday night road trip to Houston to face third-string rookie QB Davis Mills. The Panthers have a chance to hit October with serious momentum."

Carolina Panthers Make Sam Darnold Helmet with Hilarious Version of Team Logo He Drew

While Sam Darnold may excel on the football field, he needs a little practice in front of an easel. Back in May, Darnold's NFL team, the Carolina Panthers, challenged him to draw several different things for a TikTok video. After nailing a sun and a bear, the quarterback took on the Panthers' logo: a snarling version of their big cat mascot, Sir Purr.
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 3 Panthers-Texans single-game tournaments

The Panthers hit the road for the first time to face off with the Texans on Week 3 Thursday Night Football. While the Panthers are eyeing a 3-0 start on the back of a dominant defense and exciting offense, the Texans are looking to remain in first place in their division. This is your opportunity to squeeze Christian McCaffrey into your NFL DFS lineups. He may be the closest we see to a 100-percent owned and "MVP'd" player for FanDuel single game contests, but zigging on this zag does not have as much appeal as joining the herd.
Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold continues to grow into his role

HOUSTON — The Panthers had to find out a little bit about themselves Thursday night when they had to play without Christian McCaffrey. And what they found out — on Thursday night at least — was that Sam Darnold can handle it. The Panthers quarterback took on a leading role,...
Panthers vs. Texans player props, Thursday Night Football picks: Christian McCaffrey over 45.5 receiving yards

The third week of the 2021 NFL schedule begins with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. The Panthers have been one of the surprise teams through two weeks, as they jumped out to a 2-0 record with wins over the Jets and Saints. Sam Darnold has clearly enjoyed playing with a talented group of skill players and behind an offensive line that has kept him well-protected thus far. NFL bettors could try to back Darnold with their NFL prop bets against a Texans defense that ranks 20th in net yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).
Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey to miss "a few weeks"

CHARLOTTE — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss some time with the hamstring injury suffered in Thursday night's win at Houston. How much time, they still don't know. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Friday he McCaffrey was still undergoing tests, and they aren't sure if he'd...
Carolina Panthers

Postgame Transcripts: Week 3 at Houston Texans

"Christian strained his hamstring. I don't the severity level of it yet, to be quite honest with you, but the minute it happened, they said he's out for the game. I just saw him in there and he's moving around, but obviously, we're going to have to wait on an MRI to see what the severity is."
Carolina Panthers

Panthers offense knows one guy can't replace Christian McCaffrey

CHARLOTTE — There are few players in the NFL capable of doing what ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ does. So when it comes to replacing him for a few weeks, the Panthers aren't going to try to ask one guy to do it. With McCaffrey set to miss some time with a hamstring...
