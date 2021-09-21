Panthers vs. Texans prediction, odds, lines for Thursday Night Football in Week 3

Panthers -7.5 Moneyline: Panthers -380, Texans +290. Over/Under: 43.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Not many people would have believed you before the season if you had said the Panthers would be a 7-point favorite heading into Houston for a Thursday Night Football game. However, the Panthers have looked extremely impressive through their first two weeks. They beat the Saints in Week 2, who were coming off a huge win against the Packers.