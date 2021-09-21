CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers vs. Texans prediction, odds, lines for Thursday Night Football in Week 3

By Ben Rolfe
profootballnetwork.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanthers -7.5 Moneyline: Panthers -380, Texans +290. Over/Under: 43.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Not many people would have believed you before the season if you had said the Panthers would be a 7-point favorite heading into Houston for a Thursday Night Football game. However, the Panthers have looked extremely impressive through their first two weeks. They beat the Saints in Week 2, who were coming off a huge win against the Packers.

Giants vs. Saints prediction, odds, and how to watch the Week 4 game

Saints -7.5 Moneyline: Giants +280, Saints -365 Over/Under: 43 (Over -110, Under -110) Although the Giants hold a 16-14 overall winning record over the Saints, the smart money is on New Orleans this weekend. The Saints comfortably beat the Giants when they last met (a 33-18 win in 2018). Furthermore, New Orleans has beaten New York in six of the last 10 clashes between the two teams.
