Milestones – Sept. 21, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 9 days ago
***

Crystal Jaboin of Henrico graduated this summer from Eastern Connecticut State University. Jaboin earned a bachelor of general studies degree.

***

Joyce Rusincovitch of Henrico was named to the summer 2021 honors list at Mercy College of Ohio. To be eligible for the honors list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.3 or higher. Rusincovitch is pursuing a BS in Nursing.

***

Edward Shield of Henrico and Jackson Van Horn of Glen Allen were accepted into the College of Charleston Honors College for the fall 2021 school year.

