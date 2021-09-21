Milestones – Sept. 21, 2021

***

Crystal Jaboin of Henrico graduated this summer from Eastern Connecticut State University. Jaboin earned a bachelor of general studies degree.

***

Joyce Rusincovitch of Henrico was named to the summer 2021 honors list at Mercy College of Ohio. To be eligible for the honors list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.3 or higher. Rusincovitch is pursuing a BS in Nursing.

***

Edward Shield of Henrico and Jackson Van Horn of Glen Allen were accepted into the College of Charleston Honors College for the fall 2021 school year.