The effect of surface energy on the melting of micro/nanoparticles is studied using the asymptotic method. The asymptotic solution of the dynamic model for micro/nanoparticle melting reveals the dependence of the particle melting temperature on the particle size and the anisotropy of surface energy. Specifically, as the particle radius decreases, the isotropic surface energy reduces the melting temperature and accelerates the interface melting of the particle. Along certain crystal orientations, the anisotropy of surface energy enhances the melting temperature of the micro/nanoparticles, whereas depresses the melting temperature of the micro/nanoparticle along other crystal orientations. The anisotropy of surface energy enhances the melting speed of the micro/nanoparticles along certain crystal orientations, whereas reduces the melting speed of the micro/nanoparticles along other crystal orientations. The result of the asymptotic solution is in good agreement with the experimental data.

PHYSICS ・ 1 DAY AGO