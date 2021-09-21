CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAD’s New C 399 HybridDigital DAC Amplifier Brings Mind-Blowing “Masters Series” Specs To A Lower Price Point!

By hft-staff
hifitrends.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePICKERING, ONTARIO, CANADA SEPTEMBER 21, 2021– NAD Electronics, the highly regarded manufacturer of high-performance audio/video components, takes value and performance to a whole new level. The C 399 Hybrid Digital DAC Amplifier is the clearest expression yet of NAD’s commitment to sonic excellence and lasting value. Employing NAD’s HybridDigital™ nCore™ amplification, which until now has been available only on Masters Series amplifiers, the C 399 is the new flagship integrated amplifier in NAD’s Classic Series. The C 399’s digital section is built around a 32-bit/384kHz ESS Sabre DAC, the same chip used in NAD’s acclaimed M10 and M33 Masters Series amplifiers. The suggested retail price of the C 399 is $1999 USD with retail availability in time for the holiday season.

