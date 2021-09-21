Hear Us Out Campaign Reports Nurses’ COVID-19 Reality
By American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) Newswise — American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has launched Hear Us Out, a nationwide effort to report nurses’ reality from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and urge those who have yet to be vaccinated to reconsider. In response to the surge of the delta variant, a dramatic increase in younger Americans dying and the Food and Drug Administration’s first full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, AACN is advocating on behalf of the acute and critical care nursing community, as the profession and healthcare systems are being pushed to a breaking point.megadoctornews.com
