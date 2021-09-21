Hear Us Out Campaign Reports Nurses’ COVID-19 Reality

The racial gap in the United States' Covid vaccination campaign has been eliminated while the partisan divide continues to loom large, according to a highly-cited survey published Tuesday. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) Covid Vaccine Monitor, which conducted a nationally representative phone poll of 1,500 people, found that "similar shares of adults now report being vaccinated across racial and ethnic groups." More than seven in ten (72 percent) of adults reported receiving one or more doses to KFF researchers who called them September 13-22, roughly tracking with official figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for that time. This included 71 percent of white adults, 70 percent of Black adults, and 73 percent of Hispanic adults.

