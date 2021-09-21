CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augmented reality helps tackle fear of spiders

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Researchers from the University of Basel have developed an augmented reality app for smartphones in order to help people reduce their fear of spiders. The app has already shown itself to be effective in a clinical trial, with subjects experiencing less fear of real spiders after completing just a few training units with the app at home.

Fast Company

Anxiety researchers have a high-tech way to help you conquer your fear of spiders

Fear of spiders is quite real. For nearly 100 million Americans, something about eight hairy, scampering legs—attached to a body with six to eight rotating eyeballs—crawling up and down walls and across ceilings seems to strike a nerve. There’s a reason the early-2000s reality TV touchstone Fear Factor often had contestants submerge themselves in a tub of tarantulas, or that a smash hit ’90s movie bore the name Arachnophobia and centered on the invasion of a deadly, prehistoric spider species. It’s one of the most common phobias in the world.
HEALTH
BBC

Virtual reality helps Stafford cancer patients

Cancer patients at a hospice in Stafford say their mental health has been given a boost thanks to virtual reality (VR). They have been taking weekly journeys to faraway destinations, all from the comfort of their armchairs. It is part in what is thought to be the first research project...
HEALTH
yankodesign.com

Meet Moon, a short throw projector that turns textbooks into learning experiences powered by Augmented Reality

In a world dominated by online learning, the Moon projector offers a hybrid style of teaching, where teachers/mentors can project AR content over their students’ textbooks. Designed to make learning from home just about as easy and rewarding as actually being around a teacher/tutor, the Moon projector lets teachers interact with students through augmented reality. The projector sits right in front of a textbook, overlaying virtual elements on top of the book’s printed text. Teachers can then interact with students THROUGH the Moon, underlining paragraphs, leaving notes, highlighting images, and even scoring papers in real-time.
TECHNOLOGY
lifewire.com

Samsung Augmented Reality App to Enhance Shopping

Samsung is launching a new app that uses augmented reality to enhance the shopping experience. The company says the inspiration for this upcoming feature is changing consumer shopping habits as more people go online to shop. Augmented reality (AR) is an interactive experience where objects in the real world are...
RETAIL
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Using Augmented Reality for Surgery

Augmented reality could be the future of surgery. Unlike virtual reality, which transports a person to another place, augmented reality is focused on what’s happening right in front of your eyes. Augmented reality is giving surgeons x-ray vision. Andrea Ludema has more in today’s Healthy Living.
HEALTH
umass.edu

A Solution for ‘Zoom Burnout’: Sitaraman and Zink to Build an Augmented Reality System for Virtual Meetings

As the global pandemic closed the doors of schools, offices and public buildings worldwide, online teleconference platforms, such as Zoom, WebEx, Teams and many more have become the places where people gather to get work done. Yet, as anyone who has dragged themselves to back-to-back meetings or wrestled with the mute button knows, online conferencing software brings its own malady—so-called “Zoom burnout.” Worse, the move to online work can exacerbate feelings of isolation.
COMPUTERS
HIT Consultant

TRIPP Launches First Augmented Reality Experience On 5G-Powered Glasses

– TRIPP, a Los Angeles, CA-based XR wellness and digital psychedelic platform, today announced its continued expansion beyond virtual reality into augmented reality (AR), launching on Nreal’s mixed reality glasses in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Germany and Spain. TRIPP was also selected as one of six companies to join T-Mobile’s Wellness Accelerator Program, working directly with technologists and business leaders at T-Mobile to build other 5G-powered experiences that promote wellness and improve quality of life.
ELECTRONICS
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Stimulation Can Help The Brain to Remember, New Evidence Suggests

Research exploring how people forget things appears to have unintentionally stimulated better memory among its participants, a new study suggests. The experiment was originally conducted in 2012 and was supposed to explore the role of the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) in voluntary forgetting. While the 2012 experiment successfully demonstrated forgetting was something actively managed by the DLPFC, it turns out there was a bonus hidden inside its data. A reanalysis has now shown that tickling this part of the brain with the right frequency of magnetic stimulation as we learn new material can also help us remember it. "We were quite surprised when...
SCIENCE
Stamford Advocate

CT doctor uses augmented reality goggles to perform groundbreaking spinal surgery

STAMFORD — Brynn Blystone knows a thing or two about playing through pain. As a veteran of the hotel and hospitality industry, the 36-year-old has gritted her teeth and put in shifts at restaurants and a butcher shop while suffering with degenerative disc disease. Doctors shaved a bulging spinal disc several years ago, and she underwent a series of painful injections aimed at quieting the nerve.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Harvard Crimson

‘The Arboretum Experience’ Review: Augmented Reality, IRL

If there were ever a way to capture the rejuvenating power of the Arnold Arboretum, a 281-acre wonderland just a few miles away from campus, the American Repertory Theater has done it. Throughout the fall, the A.R.T.’s “Arboretum Experience” will offer visitors free audio plays, meditation movements, and pop-up concerts to embellish the average walk in the park. It seems counterintuitive — to bring an audience outside to interact with nature, yet ask them to put on headphones. Still, whether intended as an immersion in nature or an augmented reality, “The Arboretum Experience” creates a captivating event worthy of revisiting.
ENTERTAINMENT
dailynewsen.com

The explanation with augmented reality of Canarian television that swepts on networks

Canarian Autonomous Television, RTVC, is covering with great detail all the information related to the eruption of the Palma volcano. A video of one of its programs has become viral on social networks. It is a piece emitted at an hour less, an informative format that used the increased reality to explain to the spectators what would happen if the lava reaches the sea.
TV & VIDEOS
Flight Global.com

Red 6 to install augmented reality headset in multiple T-38 jets

Start-up Red 6 has won a contract to install its augmented reality headset into multiple US Air Force (USAF) Northrop T-38 Talon jet trainers. The company aims to complete the integration into the first jet within about 12 to 18 months, with additional aircraft coming after that, Daniel Robinson, chief executive of Red 6 said on 21 September.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Crain's Cleveland Business

MediView is shaping the vision for how augmented reality can combat cancer

Having spent many late nights together in the operating room, Adam Rakestraw and John Black knew they were passionate about their individual work as sales representatives in the medical devices field — but neither of them ever imagined it would lead to a groundbreaking joint venture. “For many years, we...
CLEVELAND, OH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

The Sneaky Cause of Memory Loss That Could Lead to Dementia — And 3 Ways to Prevent It

New research suggests memory loss is an early symptom of high blood pressure. Here, easy ways to lower your risk of blood pressure problems and eliminate brain blips. Hypertension has long been known as a “silent” disease, but new research shows that it does have one surprising early symptom: memory loss. “Prior research shows that high blood pressure is a key risk factor in developing dementia later in life,” says Natasha Bhuyan, M.D., a family physician in Phoenix. “These findings indicate that blood pressure plays a role in memory as early as age 50.” Indeed, adults with high blood pressure were four times more likely to develop early memory loss. Why? Blood pressure–related problems can lead to loss of blood flow to the brain, starving brain cells of the oxygen and nutrients they need to function properly. Prescription medications are the gold standard for high blood pressure, but the drugs aren’t without side effects, ranging from insomnia to dizziness. The good news: You can take steps to tackle hypertension and reduce brain blips today with these natural strategies.
HEALTH
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

