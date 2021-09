Cameron Diaz gushed over the first time she met Benji Madden and admitted it was through his brother Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie, in a new podcast interview. Cameron Diaz, 49, is looking back on the first time she met her husband Benji Madden, 42, and revealing she doesn’t think he’s anything like his twin brother Joel Madden, 42, despite their similar physical appearance. The actress said she was actually introduced to the Good Charlotte rocker by Joel, who is also his bandmate, and Joel’s wife Nicole Richie, 40, during an interview on the latest episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast.

