Researchers identified three subtypes of lung cancers in people who never smoked. The results could help guide more precise lung cancer treatments. About two million people are diagnosed with lung cancer each year, making it the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. About one tenth to one quarter of all lung cancers occur in people who have never smoked. Yet most genomic studies of lung cancer have been done in cancers from people who smoked at some point in their lives. Thus, the genomic features of lung cancer in never smokers have been poorly understood.

CANCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO