Bridgehampton, NY

Sixty-Something: Enjoying a Hamptons Banana Split After All These Years

By T.J. Clemente
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have re-discovered the ultimate pleasure of a big tasty banana split ice cream dessert. Last Labor Day weekend I was at Bobby Van’s with two other couples when it was time to order dessert. At first no one was brave enough or even wanted to order anything, but I love dessert. I announced I am ordering a banana split and if anyone wants to sample a taste they’re more than welcome to. The consensus was to order two of them and share.

