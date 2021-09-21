CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vrbo doesn’t allow shared space vacation rentals. So why won’t this host leave?

By Michelle Couch-Friedman
elliott.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin Wu had a most unusual experience with Vrbo after he prepaid $9,000 for a four-month apartment rental in Switzerland. Although Vrbo doesn’t allow shared vacation rentals, suddenly in the middle of the night, the host made it clear she wasn’t leaving. So he did. But then Vrbo gave him...

www.elliott.org

