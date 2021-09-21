Report: Paso Robles named a best small town to retire in US

–There’s something about small towns that inspires nostalgia and the feeling that traditions of the past still exist on their quaint main streets. Many retirees look for that atmosphere, whether it recalls their own history or a long-imagined ideal place to settle down. There are also practical reasons to move to a small town upon retirement, including affordability, safety, wellness, culture, and comfort. Although not every town offers the ideal combination of these factors, there are many that meet the needs of retirees seeking a simpler life.

Definitions of small towns in terms of population vary from under 10,000 to several times that. Sometimes, towns are considered “small” based on their appearance, lifestyle, or sense of community. In creating this list of small towns, we looked at a variety of qualities, with the understanding that “best” is ultimately a matter of taste.

Here are some of America’s best small towns to consider for retirement or perhaps even for a weekend visit.

Paso Robles, California

Located about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Paso Robles is a city of around 30,000 residents. A walkable downtown features restaurants ranging from casual coffee shops to upscale dining, shops, galleries, breweries, wine tasting rooms, and entertainment. Nearby, wineries are set among picturesque rolling hills, many with outdoor areas for picnics. A weekly farmers’ market brings the local agricultural products including olive oil, seasonal produce, cheeses, herbs, and flowers. Summers are warm, and the coast is just a half-hour away with several beaches and seaside towns. Active retirees will enjoy nearby camping, golf, biking, and outdoor activities along the shore or at nearby lakes. Several active adult communities are located in Paso Robles, and a range of health care providers are available.

Other U.S. cities listed include: