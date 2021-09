A vehicle fire was estimated to have caused about $200,000 dollars in damages on Thursday afternoon in Uintah County. According to Uintah County Fire Marshal Jeremy Raymond, Vernal Fire was paged to 1288 West 500 North on a vehicle fire in a car port. When crews arrived both the vehicle and the carport were on fire. Crews were able to knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading into the main house, shares Raymond. There was, however, smoke damage in the main house. The cause of the fire came from the vehicle engine compartment. No injuries were reported but damages between the vehicle, structure, and house amounted to about $200,000 dollars. The fire was contained within 20 minutes and crews stayed for another 60 minutes to make sure it was completely out.

UINTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO