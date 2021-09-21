Free car seat checks in Watertown on September 23

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Free child car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available throughout New York State during Child Passenger Safety Week. Trained technicians will be at Target on Towne Center Drive in Watertown on September 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., helping all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. More information about the event is available by calling New York State Police at 315-782-3849.