Patriots stock up, stock down following Week 2 win over Jets: Damien Harris bounces back, O-line struggles

The New England Patriots got into the win column for the first time this season on Sunday thanks to a 25-6 rout over the New York Jets. Bill Belichick's defense was able to pick off rookie quarterback Zach Wilson four times in the contest and capitalize by scoring 16 points off those turnovers. Naturally, there were some strong performances for New England en-route to the first win of 2021, but there were also some things that can be improved upon as they continue forward for the rest of the season.