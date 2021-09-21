CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harriman, TN

Grants conference to feature teleconferencing option

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sen. Yager press release) A free Grants Conference designed to improve opportunities for local citizens, organizations, and governments to tap into a wide variety of grant funds available to them is offering a teleconferencing option for attendees. The conference, which is sponsored by Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston), will be held on September 29 at Roane State Community College in Harriman in the O’Brien Theatre from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST.

www.wyshradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harriman, TN
Government
City
Harriman, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Yager
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy