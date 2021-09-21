Grants conference to feature teleconferencing option
(Sen. Yager press release) A free Grants Conference designed to improve opportunities for local citizens, organizations, and governments to tap into a wide variety of grant funds available to them is offering a teleconferencing option for attendees. The conference, which is sponsored by Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston), will be held on September 29 at Roane State Community College in Harriman in the O’Brien Theatre from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST.www.wyshradio.com
