Thousands sue Disneyland over low pay

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Armed with search warrants, Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies have busted one of the largest illegal marijuana growing operations in California, seizing over 100,000 plants and upwards of $10 million in cash. The raids took place on Wednesday, but sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly posted on Facebook that deputies would be clearing out one facility located in the 800 block of 77th Ave. of Oakland’s Fitchburg neighborhood for several days. In addition, more than a dozen search warrants were executed throughout the East Bay during the operation. “This organized and sophisticated network of individuals were making tens of millions of dollars in profit and avoiding California marijuana regulations,” Kelly said in the post. The facilities were equipped with the latest technology in terms of equipment, lighting, generators and supplies. “The enormity and complexity of this illegal grow operation cannot be expressed in words or pictures, it’s unbelievable,” Kelly posted. There was no further information released as to arrests and details on how the illegal operation was uncovered.

