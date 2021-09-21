CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands sue Disneyland over low pay

By Gustaf Kilander
 9 days ago

Hundreds of people lined up for the opening of Orange County’s first coronavirus vaccination super site at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim on Wednesday.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

