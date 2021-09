Dedicated. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles revealed that she has “never” cheated on a partner before during an Instagram Q&A session on Wednesday, September 1. Amid a “Never Have I Ever” game with fans via her Instagram Stories, the 24-year-old responded to a follower’s inquiry as to whether or not she has ever been unfaithful in a relationship. She circled “no” on the Q&A template photo she was using for the questions and added, “Too loyal [and] WAY too obsessed.” She also included the loved-up, sparkle and woozy face emoji.

NFL ・ 28 DAYS AGO