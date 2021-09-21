CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua reveals when he will start considering retirement

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcLu4_0c3DGCow00

Anthony Joshua has suggested that he will start contemplating his retirement from boxing when he turns 36.

Guided by past history, Joshua believes that most fighters bow out of the sport between the ages of 36 and 40.

Now 31, the unified world heavyweight champion faces Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 25 September.

Should he beat the dangerous former cruiserweight, Joshua may be in line for a long talked about meeting with Tyson Fury .

However Joshua has suggested there is still plenty of time left in his career for the fight to be fitted in.

“You’ve got 36 to 40,” Joshua said of when he may bow out of the sport.

“36 is kind of like ‘how many years do you go beyond that?’ Do you do the full lot to 40?

“That’s where Floyd Mayweather went, Alexander Povetkin , Wladimir Klitschko , guys in my generation.

Manny Pacquiao went a bit further. 40 seems like the age where they’re like, ‘Okay, you’ve done this for a long time now, champ’.

“36 to 40 is when I start making decisions in terms of what I do with my career. I turn 32 in October so I’ve still got some good years ahead of me.”

Joshua has lost only once in his 25-fight professional career, recording 22 knockouts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tyson Fury claims that rejecting Deontay Wilder rematch would have cost him nearly £70m

Tyson Fury has revealed just how much money he would have had to pay to avoid a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.The rivals are set to meet in the boxing ring for a third time on 9 October, with Briton Fury having stopped the American in February 2020 to regain the WBC heavyweight title, following the rivals’ split draw in December 2018.Having comprehensively beaten Wilder last time out, Fury turned his attention to a long-awaited, highly-anticipated unification bout with compatriot Anthony Joshua – only for a judge to rule in May that Fury must face Wilder a third time,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ukraine's Peaky Blinder! Oleksandr Usyk reveals he plans to watch his favourite TV drama before switching off Anthony Joshua in world heavyweight clash this weekend

Oleksandr Usyk will relax in unorthodox fashion in the hours before making his entrance into a Tottenham Hotspur Stadium boiling with the hostility of 60,000 Anthony Joshua fans. ‘If I read a book it will the Bible,’ Usyk says. ‘The words of God.’. There may also be time to watch...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Alexander Povetkin
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Person
Tyson Fury
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: When is the fight, UK start time and TV channel information

Anthony Joshua is back and will fight Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.The Briton will put his three world heavyweight titles on the line against the unbeaten Ukrainian, looking to avoid an upset and remain on course for a shot at becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.Now 24-1, with 22 KOs, Joshua is in form after coming off a destructive stoppage over Kubrat Pulev, putting the Bulgarian away inside nine rounds at The SSE Arena in Wembley last December. FOLLOW LIVE: Joshua vs Usyk press conference – latest updatesThe 31-year-old’s bout with Usyk is a contingency...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Eddie Hearn insists he would be ‘shocked’ if Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury didn’t happen

Promoter Eddie Hearn is confident Anthony Joshua’s hotly anticipated heavyweight fight against fellow Brit Tyson Fury will go ahead.The bout had plans in motion until Fury was court ordered to fulfil his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder, which will go ahead on 9 October. And as a replacement for the Fury fight, Joshua will go up against Oleksander Usyk this Saturday in a bout that has his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line.Hearn, who has just signed another deal with Joshua, told the BBC’s Final Say: “I had zero support from Fury’s team to get that fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Boxing#Combat
chatsports.com

Anthony Joshua reveals he has been 'training on the edge' for title defence against Oleksandr Usyk as heavyweight champion gears up for his biggest challenge since Wladimir Klitschko

As the world’s predominant heavyweight in the estimation of three of the four main alpha-belt championship bodies Anthony Joshua could be excused at least a hint of irritation as he keeps being compared unfavourably with his next challenger in terms of ring-craft. Far from it. Instead of bridling at a...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘Not one heavyweight in his prime’: Tyson Fury reveals disdain for Anthony Joshua’s previous opponents

Tyson Fury has spoken disparagingly about heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua’s professional record by claiming he has not fought one opponent “in his prime”.Joshua, who will take on former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25 September, has marquee wins to his name over Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Povetkin, Kubrat Pulev, Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte.Meanwhile, Fury’s most notable victories have come against Klitschko – who he beat 18 months before Joshua – and Deontay Wilder last year.WBC champion Fury will fight Wilder for a third time on 9 October in Las Vegas, but he was due...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tyson Fury’s reaction to Anthony Joshua defeat revealed by promoter Frank Warren

Promoter Frank Warren has revealed how Tyson Fury reacted to Anthony Joshua’s second professional defeat on Saturday night.Joshua, who looked set to face Fury in an undisputed clash last summer before the fight fell through, lost his three world titles to Oleksandr Usyk as the Ukrainian claimed a unanimous decision victory.And Fury, who is defending his WBC title against Deontay Wilder on October 9, spoke to his promoter Warren after watching his fellow Briton’s devastating result.Speaking to talkSPORT after the fight, Warren said: “He [Joshua] just wasn’t doing what you’d think a bigger guy would do.“I spoke to Tyson during...
COMBAT SPORTS
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Once Made Boxer Anthony Joshua Believe He Was Going To Punch Him

Anthony Joshua is now a two-time heavyweight champion, but his professional boxing career was just getting started when he met JAY-Z in 2013. Speaking to William Hill ahead of his fight against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday (September 25), Joshua went into detail about getting a photo with Hov almost eight years ago and how he thought he was ready to punch him.
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

Anthony Joshua warned ‘special’ Usyk moves ‘better’ than Tyson Fury by Dave Allen as he recalls sparring sessions

ANTHONY JOSHUA has been warned upcoming foe Oleksandr Usyk has 'better' movement than WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury. Joshua will defend his unified heavyweight titles against the undefeated Ukrainian on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On paper, fleet-footed Olympic gold medallist Usyk...
COMBAT SPORTS
thaboxingvoice.com

🥊Dean Whyte on Anthony Joshua “Hopefully on Saturday night he’ll show us a new improved AJ” 🆕🥊

Dean Whyte talks about Joshua v Usyk and updates us on Whyte V Wallin. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code TBV at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. One Free Month of Dazn On TBV. http://bit.ly/ThaBoxingVoicexDAZN. https://www.patreon.com/Thaboxingvoice. BUY THA BOXING VOICE T-SHIRT HERE http://thaboxingvoice.com/store. PLEASE SUPPORT!!! SUBSCRIBE, SHARE...
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk odds, picks, predictions: Proven boxing insider reveals best bets, props

Two of the best active boxers, pound for pound, meet when Anthony Joshua of Great Britain faces Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine in a scheduled 12-round bout on Saturday. It will be for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight championship. Both fighters are coming off impressive showings. Joshua, rated the seventh-best boxer, retained his four championship belts with a ninth-round knockout of Kubrat Pulev last December. Usyk, the world's fourth-best boxer, won a unanimous decision over Derek Chisora for the WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight crown.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sporting News

What's next for Anthony Joshua? Who will he fight next?

Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) will be making his third consecutive defense of his WBA (super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles against Oleksander Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs) on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. If Joshua defeats Usyk, there will be one expected option for his bout:
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

263K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy