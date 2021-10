The firearm industry tends to grow and evolve by leaps and bounds. What was once thought impossible sometimes 20, 10, and even 5 years ago is now commonplace. From the explosive growth of micro-compact pistols (Springfield Hellcat, SIG P365, etc) to micro red dots becoming standard practice on handguns to even how the actual firearms are produced. You see some manufacturers utilizing more 3D printing to expedite the manufacturing process, allow for faster production times, lower start-up costs on new projects, and greater freedom in design. This typically is relegated to plastic or synthetic materials though except for one company being 3DEO.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO