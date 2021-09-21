CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Expanding Blue Skies Initiative to Curb Pollution

By Karrie Gordon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has announced plans to extend its cutbacks on air pollution in advance of the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing this year, reports the Washington Post. The move is one that could have heavy impacts on the coal and steel industries, as the air particulate requirements would extend from the Beijing and Tianjin municipalities and include 62 cities in northern and central provinces. Among those areas are the cities of Tangshan and Handan, hubs of key steel production, and Shanxi, Shaanxi, and Henan, all of which are major coal-producing provinces.

