China Expanding Blue Skies Initiative to Curb Pollution

The offshore Chinese equity markets have been walloped. The Hang Seng (Hong Kong) index has declined -17.9% from its high on February 17th through September 17th, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is down -28.9%, and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is down -52.7%. While China’s weight in the MSCI All Country World index is shy of 4% (versus ~59% for the U.S.), its proportion of world GDP is closer to 15% and nearly even with the U.S. The influence that China has on the world is better thought of in terms of its GDP than its underweight in the stock index. This is because what happens in China significantly impacts many non-Chinese companies whose value chain (from raw materials to intermediate goods to manufacturing to end markets) touches China. It’s fair to think that China’s impact on the world is larger than its share of world GDP.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO