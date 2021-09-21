CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla County, WA

Notice to creditors

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 9 days ago

No. 21-4-00189-36 In re the Estates of:. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate and nonprobate assets of the decedent. Date of First Publication: September 21, 2021; Personal Representative: Judith Fredrickson; Attorney for the Personal Representative: Bryan N. Ponti, WSBA #44155; Address for Mailing or Service: Ponti & Wernette, P.S., 103 E. Poplar, Walla Walla, WA 99362; Telephone: (509) 525-5090.

