Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. The patience of the Boston Red Sox paid dividends Tuesday against the New York Mets at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had opportunities early and although they didn’t capitalize, Boston never broke from its steady approach against the Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. The Red Sox ultimately took advantage in the fifth inning thanks to timely hits, and two long balls by Xander Bogaerts and Kiké Hernández in the 6-3 win.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO