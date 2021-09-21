CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Amazeum Adult Night; the BITE Experience; She Conference; Vintage Motorcycle Show; WAC Memories – Happening in NWA

By Jason Suel
nwahomepage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper. We previously mentioned the new bicycle exhibit coming to the Amazeum on this Friday. Well, how about a chance for adults to have access to the exhibit… before it’s open to the public!?! Adult Nights return to the Scott Family Amazeum this Thursday, September 23. From 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., adults ages 21+ are invited to enjoy NWA’s finest adult beverages, light snacks, and more fun than your inner child has had in a long, long time. as you check out the Amazeum’s new traveling exhibit GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes and numerous bike-based hands-on experiences. Tickets are just fifteen dollars and they are going fast.

www.nwahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Cars
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Cars
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwa#Wac#Restaurants#Motorcycle#Amazeum Adult Night#Wac Memories#Scott Family Amazeum#She Conference#Keypoint Church#Brainstorm Tattoo#Walton Arts Center
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy