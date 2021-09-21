Amazeum Adult Night; the BITE Experience; She Conference; Vintage Motorcycle Show; WAC Memories – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper. We previously mentioned the new bicycle exhibit coming to the Amazeum on this Friday. Well, how about a chance for adults to have access to the exhibit… before it’s open to the public!?! Adult Nights return to the Scott Family Amazeum this Thursday, September 23. From 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., adults ages 21+ are invited to enjoy NWA’s finest adult beverages, light snacks, and more fun than your inner child has had in a long, long time. as you check out the Amazeum’s new traveling exhibit GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes and numerous bike-based hands-on experiences. Tickets are just fifteen dollars and they are going fast.