Freeze Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-22 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...A Freeze Watch for minimum temperatures reaching the upper 20s to low 30s Wednesday morning. * WHERE...San Luis Valley below 8500 feet. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.