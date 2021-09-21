Fall Into Rolla

As the cooler temps come, so does the beautiful fall foliage, events, and festivals! Here are a few fall events happening in and around Rolla, Missouri. The Broken Oak is a unique shopping experience located in the heart of Missouri. Over 50 vintage and handmade vendors gather at the farm to bring you a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. This two-day event is on September 24-25. Get your home ready for fall and support some amazing vendors while doing so!