CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rolla, MO

Fall Into Rolla

visitrolla.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the cooler temps come, so does the beautiful fall foliage, events, and festivals! Here are a few fall events happening in and around Rolla, Missouri. The Broken Oak is a unique shopping experience located in the heart of Missouri. Over 50 vintage and handmade vendors gather at the farm to bring you a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. This two-day event is on September 24-25. Get your home ready for fall and support some amazing vendors while doing so!

www.visitrolla.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rolla, MO
Government
Rolla, MO
Lifestyle
City
Rolla, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Foliage#Arts And Crafts#Halloween#Missouri S T#Pete S Pumpkin Patch#The Rolla Lions Club
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy