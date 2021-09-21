JJ Redick announces retirement

J.J. Redick announced his retirement from basketball on his The Old Man and the Three show. Redick played in the NBA for 15 seasons. Redick spent the first six-and-a-half years of his career with the Orlando Magic. He was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2012-13 season. Redick then played the next four years with the LA Clippers, before moving on to the Philadelphia 76ers for two seasons. Redick then signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks at the 2021 trade deadline.

Source: RealGM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

BTW here’s my feature on JJ Redick from his first year with the Pels in 2019. Still pretty remarkable what he did that season at age 35. The left-hand game-winner at Sacramento will always be legendary.

(50% off for new subscribers) theathletic.com/1520374/2020/0… – 11:44 AM

Eliot Clough @EliotClough

Appreciation post by Nickeil Alexander-Walker for JJ Redick on his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/qvlmf4z8GT – 11:26 AM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

JJ Redick played 15 NBA seasons.

Be honest, there was a point you didn’t think he’d play more than 3-5. – 10:38 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Highest career 3P% with at least 4,500 attempts:

43.3 — Stephen Curry

42.9 — Kyle Korver

41.5 — JJ Redick pic.twitter.com/3Qu1j0twen – 10:06 AM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

The number of people who predicted JJ Redick would play 15 seasons, let alone have the level of success he did: Zero.

Great run. – 9:52 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The 10 greatest shooters of all-time when factoring in both efficiency and volume:

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Ray Allen

Reggie Miller

Kyle Korver

Drazen Petrovic

Steve Nash

Peja Stojakovic

JJ Redick

Dale Ellis – 9:44 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

JJ Redick is one of only four players to rank inside the top 20 in all-time 3-point makes and 3-point FG pct.

The other three: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kyle Korver.

He’s unquestionably one of the 10 greatest shooters in the history of the sport. – 9:39 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

His exit from New Orleans (and his play last year) soured everything, but with free agency in 2019 I was stunned JJ Redick signed with the Pels in the opening minutes. Seemed like such a big deal for him to choose to be here. – 9:22 AM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

JJ Redick shot an eFG% of 70% on guarded catch and shoot jump shots in the half court during the 2019-20 season. – 9:13 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The fact that JJ Redick is 6th all time in Sixers history in 3-pointers made despite playing only 2 seasons is crazy to me – 9:10 AM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Congrats to JJ Redick on an incredible 15-year career. Finishes No. 1 in NBA 3-pointers all-time among Duke players and made the playoffs in every year* of his NBA career.

*excluding bubbles youtube.com/watch?v=MoZzAb… pic.twitter.com/bJiGsGZ9mY – 9:08 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

JJ Redick’s career is an ode to hard work, incremental improvement, honest self-awareness and patience.

One of the best careers ever by a shooter but only because he checked his ego at the door and worked tirelessly to shore up weaknesses in order to let his shooting shine. – 8:59 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

I really thought JJ Redick had a Milwaukee redemption tour in him the last few years. Alas, quite the career. – 8:51 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA free agents: JJ Redick retires; all the signings to this point. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… pic.twitter.com/yWl0hqsI8W – 8:48 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Veteran NBA guard JJ Redick has retired after spending 15 seasons in the league: pic.twitter.com/orzjnx3dah – 8:42 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Former Pelican JJ Redick just officially announced his retirement on his Instagram page. instagram.com/p/CUFW2G_AdEQ/… – 8:40 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

After 15 seasons in the NBA, JJ Redick announced his retirement this morning. – 8:40 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

JJ Redick: All good things must come to an end

sportando.basketball/en/jj-redick-a… – 8:39 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

JJ Redick just announced on IG that he is retiring.

What a career. – 8:39 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

JJ Redick hanging it up. Would make a great color commentator if he wants to go in that direction.

youtube.com/watch?v=MoZzAb… – 8:39 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

All the best to JJ Redick, who announced his retirement on his The Old Man & the Three show. Hell of a run for one of the best shooters the NBA has ever seen.

youtu.be/MoZzAbwgRcU – 8:31 AM