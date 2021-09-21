CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

JJ Redick announces retirement

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15KV3B_0c3DCbY900

J.J. Redick announced his retirement from basketball on his The Old Man and the Three show. Redick played in the NBA for 15 seasons. Redick spent the first six-and-a-half years of his career with the Orlando Magic. He was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2012-13 season. Redick then played the next four years with the LA Clippers, before moving on to the Philadelphia 76ers for two seasons. Redick then signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks at the 2021 trade deadline.

Source: RealGM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

BTW here’s my feature on JJ Redick from his first year with the Pels in 2019. Still pretty remarkable what he did that season at age 35. The left-hand game-winner at Sacramento will always be legendary.

(50% off for new subscribers) theathletic.com/1520374/2020/0…11:44 AM

Eliot Clough @EliotClough

Appreciation post by Nickeil Alexander-Walker for JJ Redick on his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/qvlmf4z8GT11:26 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Li9vQ_0c3DCbY900

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

JJ Redick played 15 NBA seasons.

Be honest, there was a point you didn’t think he’d play more than 3-5. – 10:38 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Highest career 3P% with at least 4,500 attempts:

43.3 — Stephen Curry

42.9 — Kyle Korver

41.5 — JJ Redick pic.twitter.com/3Qu1j0twen10:06 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pekki_0c3DCbY900

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

The number of people who predicted JJ Redick would play 15 seasons, let alone have the level of success he did: Zero.

Great run. – 9:52 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The 10 greatest shooters of all-time when factoring in both efficiency and volume:

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Ray Allen

Reggie Miller

Kyle Korver

Drazen Petrovic

Steve Nash

Peja Stojakovic

JJ Redick

Dale Ellis – 9:44 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

JJ Redick is one of only four players to rank inside the top 20 in all-time 3-point makes and 3-point FG pct.

The other three: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kyle Korver.

He’s unquestionably one of the 10 greatest shooters in the history of the sport. – 9:39 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

His exit from New Orleans (and his play last year) soured everything, but with free agency in 2019 I was stunned JJ Redick signed with the Pels in the opening minutes. Seemed like such a big deal for him to choose to be here. – 9:22 AM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

JJ Redick shot an eFG% of 70% on guarded catch and shoot jump shots in the half court during the 2019-20 season. – 9:13 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The fact that JJ Redick is 6th all time in Sixers history in 3-pointers made despite playing only 2 seasons is crazy to me – 9:10 AM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Congrats to JJ Redick on an incredible 15-year career. Finishes No. 1 in NBA 3-pointers all-time among Duke players and made the playoffs in every year* of his NBA career.

*excluding bubbles youtube.com/watch?v=MoZzAb… pic.twitter.com/bJiGsGZ9mY9:08 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zt2AH_0c3DCbY900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nmoe4_0c3DCbY900

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

JJ Redick’s career is an ode to hard work, incremental improvement, honest self-awareness and patience.

One of the best careers ever by a shooter but only because he checked his ego at the door and worked tirelessly to shore up weaknesses in order to let his shooting shine. – 8:59 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

I really thought JJ Redick had a Milwaukee redemption tour in him the last few years. Alas, quite the career. – 8:51 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA free agents: JJ Redick retires; all the signings to this point. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… pic.twitter.com/yWl0hqsI8W8:48 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRsZC_0c3DCbY900

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Veteran NBA guard JJ Redick has retired after spending 15 seasons in the league: pic.twitter.com/orzjnx3dah8:42 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2PtZ_0c3DCbY900

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Former Pelican JJ Redick just officially announced his retirement on his Instagram page. instagram.com/p/CUFW2G_AdEQ/…8:40 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

After 15 seasons in the NBA, JJ Redick announced his retirement this morning. – 8:40 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

JJ Redick: All good things must come to an end

sportando.basketball/en/jj-redick-a…8:39 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

JJ Redick just announced on IG that he is retiring.

What a career. – 8:39 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

JJ Redick hanging it up. Would make a great color commentator if he wants to go in that direction.

youtube.com/watch?v=MoZzAb…8:39 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

All the best to JJ Redick, who announced his retirement on his The Old Man & the Three show. Hell of a run for one of the best shooters the NBA has ever seen.

youtu.be/MoZzAbwgRcU8:31 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Who is JJ Redick’s wife Chelsea Kilgore?

NOW that JJ Redick is retiring from the NBA, he'll have more time to dedicate to his family, including his wife Chelsea Kilgore. Redick announced the retirement on his podcast, The Old Man and The Three, saying "It's time for me to be a dad. It's time for me to reflect, pause, and it's time for me to get ready for the next phase of my life."
NBA
CBS Sports

JJ Redick: Brings end to playing days

Redick announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he has opted to retire from professional basketball. After an accolade-filled four-year stint at Duke, Redick entered the NBA in 2006 as a lottery selection for Orlando. The 37-year-old then became one of the most prolific three-point and free-throw shooters of his generation, converting at a 41.5 percent rate from downtown and 89.2 percent rate from the charity stripe over a 15-year career that included stops with the Magic, Bucks, Clippers, 76ers, Pelicans and Mavericks. He'll retire with a career average of 12.8 points per game over 940 regular-season appearances.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Top NBA Free Agents Available After JJ Redick’s Retirement

There was some surprising news in the NBA today, as sharpshooter JJ Redick is stepping away from the game and retiring. He announced by sharing a video on his social media account. The 37-year old Redick spent his 15-year career with six different franchises. He played parts of seven seasons...
NBA
WDBJ7.com

Cave Spring grad JJ Redick retires after NBA career

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Cave Spring High School graduate JJ Redick has announced his retirement from the NBA after 15 seasons. Redick, 37, most recently played with the Dallas Mavericks, but also played with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans. He played...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Kyle Korver
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jj Redick
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
chatsports.com

JJ Redick Calls It A Career

Former Blue Devil JJ Redick, who set the Duke and ACC career scoring records before going on to a long NBA career, has decided to call it a career. On his podcast, The Old Man and the Three, Redick said he was facing a serious operation on his Achilles which would involve basically shaving his heel bone and then reattaching the tendon and decided that, at 37, it was too much to overcome.
NBA
Derrick

'It's time': After 15 NBA seasons, guard JJ Redick retires

J.J. Redick, the sharpshooter who was The Associated Press college player of the year at Duke before embarking on a 15-season NBA career, announced his retirement Tuesday. The 37-year-old Redick played with six NBA teams — Orlando, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Dallas. He averaged 12.8 points in 940 regular-season games, and his 1,950 career makes from 3-point range rank him 15th in NBA history in that category.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Orlando Magic#The Milwaukee Bucks#The La Clippers#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Dallas Mavericks#Twitter#Fg#Sixers#Ig#The Old Man
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: JJ Redick’s Brilliance In The 2003 ACC Tournament

No one ever doubted JJ Redick could shoot. It was clear that he had a golden arm early on. But there are a lot of other aspects of basketball that matter too, like heart and desire and Redick revealed just how much of that he had in the 2003 ACC Tournament.
BASKETBALL
NBC Philadelphia

‘It's Time': JJ Redick, Former Sixers Fan Favorite, Says He's Retiring From NBA

Former Sixers sharpshooter Redick announces retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. JJ Redick has called it a career. The 37-year-old announced his retirement Tuesday morning on his podcast, The Old Man and the Three. “I know it’s time," Redick said. “It’s time for me to be a dad. It’s...
NBA
Chronicle

Sports world reacts to former Duke men's basketball star JJ Redick’s retirement

One of Duke basketball’s brightest stars is calling it a career. JJ Redick announced his retirement from the NBA Tuesday morning in an episode of his podcast, “The Old Man and the Three,” titled “Retirement.” The 2006 National Player of the Year and the eleventh selection in that summer’s NBA Draft, Redick now steps away as one of the greatest and most influential three-point shooters in the sport’s history. In the 15-year professional’s heartfelt goodbye video, Redick cited a desire to spend more time with his family, his struggles to come to terms with his “own athletic mortality” and his gratitude for those who have guided him through his storied career.
NBA
Yardbarker

3 Best Seasons From NBA Career Of JJ Redick

JJ Redick announced his retirement from the NBA last week after 15 years in the league. Redick’s career saw him play for six teams – the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks. His 1,950 made threes for his career is good...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Instagram
247Sports

JJ Redick details retirement decision, reflects on NBA and Duke career

Longtime NBA veteran and former Duke University All-American JJ Redick announced his retirement Tuesday, revealing his intentions through a heartfelt message posted to various social media channels. The sharpshooter carved out a 15-year career at the pro level for various teams after earning two ACC Player of the Year awards with the Blue Devils.
NBA
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: JJ Redick’s Best NBA Plays

It’s always subjective to make a list of Top Ten plays with only a few exceptions. Christian Laettner’s shot against Kentucky will always be his best highlight. The drive Michael Jordan made against the Los Angeles Lakers where he switched hands and the shot he hit over Craig Ehlo will always be in his Top Ten. Dr. Jr’s behind-the-backboard layup versus the Lakers? Immortal.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy