Volcano Lava Flow Forces Thousands on Small Island to Evacuate, Causes Millions in Damage
Authorities plan to ask the European Union for disaster relief to help rebuild roads, waterways and homes destroyed by the flow.www.newsweek.com
Authorities plan to ask the European Union for disaster relief to help rebuild roads, waterways and homes destroyed by the flow.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0