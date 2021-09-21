CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volcano Lava Flow Forces Thousands on Small Island to Evacuate, Causes Millions in Damage

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Authorities plan to ask the European Union for disaster relief to help rebuild roads, waterways and homes destroyed by the flow.

