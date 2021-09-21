Volcano Lava Flow Forces Thousands on Small Island to Evacuate, Causes Millions in Damage

A commercial flight flew into La Palma in the Canary Islands on Wednesday, the first since an erupting volcano forced a weekend airport closure, the plane landing hours after rivers of molten lava reached the sea. Although the volcano is still erupting, La Palma's airport resumed operations on Wednesday, with a first flight from the neighbouring island of Tenerife landing at 1230 GMT. "Flights to #LaPalma have resumed," local airline Binter tweeted, saying it was due to "an improvement in security conditions" on the tiny island which has an area of 708 square kilometres (273 square miles).

WORLD ・ 21 HOURS AGO