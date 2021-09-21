CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain’s new volcano attracts visitors, destroys banana crops

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA LAGUNA, Spain (AP) — A new volcano erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma has drawn sightseers eager to take photos of glowing lava. Spain’s tourism minister says the government plans to incentivize “volcano tourism” and the active peak will be good for business. But local banana farmers and grape growers in La Palma are less thrilled by one of nature’s most astounding events unfolding so close to home. The eruption is destroying crops and threatening the groundwater on an island where farming is the main source of income. Bananas are particularly important to the local industry. Between 6,000 and 8,000 tons of bananas are shipped weekly from the island to the Spanish mainland and elsewhere in Europe.

