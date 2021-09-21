CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Poll finds nearly 80% of Palestinians want Abbas to resign

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — A new poll has found that nearly 80% of Palestinians want President Mahmoud Abbas to resign. The findings released Tuesday show widespread anger over the death of an activist in security forces’ custody and a crackdown on protests over the summer. Support for the rival Hamas remained high months after the 11-day Gaza war in May. The Islamic militant group was widely seen by Palestinians as having scored a victory against a far more powerful Israel while the Western-backed Abbas was sidelined. The head of the polling center, who has been surveying Palestinian public opinion for more than two decades, says it’s the worst polling he’s ever seen for Abbas.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KELO-FM

Palestinian officers go on trial over death of Abbas critic

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – A Palestinian military court on Monday began the trial of 14 security officers charged with beating to death a prominent critic of President Mahmoud Abbas, in a case that has drawn widespread protests and calls for his resignation. Nizar Banat’s death following his arrest on...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas gave Israel one year to withdraw from occupied territory Friday or he said he would no long recognize the Jewish state based on pre-1967 borders. In a virtual address to the United Nations General Assembly, Abbas called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "convene an international peace conference." But along with that request he also issued an ultimatum. "We must state that Israel, the occupying power, has one year to withdraw from the Palestinian territory it occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem," he said.
MIDDLE EAST
Rebel Yell

UN General Assembly | Abbas gives Israel one year to leave the Palestinian Territories

(United Nations) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday gave Israel “one year” to “withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories,” otherwise he threatened not to recognize the Hebrew state within the 1967 borders. Posted on Sep 24, 2021 at 3:50 pm. In his virtual address to the General Assembly of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
AFP

Israeli fire kills three Palestinians in day of unrest

Three Palestinians were killed Thursday by Israeli fire, including a woman who tried to stab officers in Jerusalem, a militant shot during West Bank clashes and a Gazan who approached the border fence.    On Sunday, five Palestinians were killed after an Israeli raid in the West Bank sparked gun battles with Hamas militants, two of them in Burqin, officials said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israeli police kill alleged Palestinian stabber in Jerusalem

Israeli police said Thursday that officers shot a Palestinian woman who allegedly attempted to stab them in east Jerusalem’s Old City She was pronounced dead at the scene. The police said in a statement that the woman approached officers outside an entrance to the city’s flashpoint holy site known to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Compound and to Jews as the Temple Mount. "After she approached them, she drew a knife and attempted to stab the officers at the scene, who responded by shooting at her,” police said in a statement. “Medical personnel who arrived at the scene pronounced...
WORLD
KEYT

Israeli troops kill Gaza man near border; army investigates

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Residents in the Gaza Strip say Israeli troops have shot and killed a 40-year-old Palestinian man near the Israeli border. The man’s family says he was setting bird traps when he was shot on Thursday. Israel’s military confirmed opening fire at what it said was a suspicious man near the border. It says the incident is under investigation. Earlier Thursday, two Palestinians were killed in separate incidents. Israeli police say they shot and killed a woman who attempted to stab them in Jerusalem’s Old City. And a 22-year-old Palestinian man was killed after allegedly opening fire at Israeli forces who were conducting an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank.
MILITARY
AFP

Iran's nuclear program has crossed 'all red lines': Israel PM

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday Iran had breached all the "red lines" aimed at curbing its nuclear weapons program, but that Israel "will not allow" Tehran to get the bomb. "Iran's nuclear weapon program is at a critical point, all red lines have been crossed," said Bennett, who took office in June.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Hamas#Israel#Ap#Islamic
The Independent

Majority of Trump supporters want to split the country in two

Most Donald Trump voters believe it’s time to divide the US in two, a new study has found.University of Virginia’s Centre for Politics, with a new initiative named Project Home Fire, explored the social, political, and psychological divides between those who voted for Donald Trump and those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.According to the findings, four in 10 Joe Biden voters (41 per cent) agree that the states should be split between “red states” and “blue states”, while more than half of Trump voters (52 per cent) would like to separate the country.“The divide between Trump and Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
KEYT

Iran’s army to hold drill near tense border with Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s army has put its wary neighbors on notice that it’s about to conduct a wide-ranging military exercise near its northwestern border amid long-simmering tensions with Azerbaijan. The commander of the Iranian army’s ground forces said the drill to test weapons, assess the combat readiness of troops and demonstrate the country’s military capabilities would involve drones, attack helicopters, tanks and artillery. The state-run IRNA news agency’s report didn’t specify the exact area the exercise would cover. But the drill, which starts Friday, is bound to put Iranian troops and weapons close to the tense border with Azerbaijan — a prospect that’s already raised alarm in the ex-Soviet Caspian Sea nation.
MILITARY
KEYT

Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — With only hours to spare, Congress passed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The votes will help avert one crisis, but efforts to stave off a second crisis seem likely to continue for the next couple of weeks as Democrats and Republicans dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government’s borrowing cap. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that failure to raise the debt limit will lead to a financial crisis and economic recession.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEYT

Indigenous protest in Paraguay’s capital erupts in violence

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Indigenous groups have demonstrated in Paraguay’s capital against a law that makes it a crime to invade private property, and the protest escalated into violence that authorities say saw seven police officers injured, four cars set on fire and other acts of vandalism. The police command said one officer was hit Wednesday by an arrow shot by archers from an ethnic group not yet identified. Television coverage showed the commander of a police station about 300 meters (yards) from the Congress building lying on the ground and being hit by demonstrators with stones and sticks. Prosecutors say those protesters could not be identified as Indigenous.
PROTESTS
KEYT

Rohingya refugee leader shot dead in Bangladesh camp

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An international representative of ethnic Rohingya refugees was shot to death in a camp in Bangladesh by unknown gunmen. Mohibullah, who was known by one name, was a key refugee leader and a spokesman representing the Muslim ethnic group in international meetings. He visited the White House in 2019 for a meeting on religious freedom with then-President Donald Trump and spoke about the suffering and persecution faced by Rohingya in Myanmar. The unidentified attackers shot him at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar district. No groups claimed responsibility and it was not clear immediately who was behind the attack. Human Rights Watch called Mohibullah a vital voice for the Rohingya community.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

UN chief urges united action to prevent Myanmar catastrophe

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is urging unified regional and international action to prevent the crisis in Myanmar from becoming a large-scale conflict and multi-faceted “catastrophe” in the heart of Southeast Asia and beyond. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a report to the U.N. General Assembly circulated Wednesday that the opportunity to prevent the army from entrenching its rule could be narrowing, and it’s urgent that regional and international countries help put Myanmar back on the path to democratic reform. Since the military takeover, he said, security forces have engaged in wide-ranging “brutal repression.” especially of pro-democracy protesters.
WORLD
KEYT

Beset by inflation, Iranians struggle with high food prices

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — As U.S. sanctions strangle Iran’s economy, record inflation is causing stunned shoppers in the country to cut meat and dairy from their diets and to purchase less each month. Those who previously hauled sacks of staples from grocery stores now struggle to scrape together meals. Iran’s currency has sunk to new lows against the dollar, decimating people’s salaries and savings. Inflation has soared to 45%, while food prices have skyrocketed by nearly 60%. An ailing economy devastated by sanctions linked to Iran’s nuclear program is one cause, but the country also has been hit by supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and a steady decline in local production.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy