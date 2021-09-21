CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Therapy for babies showing early signs of autism reduces the chance of clinical diagnosis at age 3

The Conversation
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA therapy for infants showing early signs of autism reduces the chance of the child meeting diagnostic criteria for autism at three years of age. That’s according to our new research, published today in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. Therapy for children with autism often begins after receiving a diagnosis, which...

