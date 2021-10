This dreamy Airbnb mansion in Woodland, Washington, that goes for $1,990 per night is getting some terrible, horrible, no-good, really bad reviews! It's hard to imagine there could be any such negative critiques, I mean, just LOOK at the outside of this stunning mansion! It looks BEYOND breathtaking. Is this a case of, "SOME PEOPLE JUST WANT SOMETHING TO COMPLAIN ABOUT!" or is there more to this place that meets the eye?

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO