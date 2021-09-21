Giving families better access to the digital assets of deceased loved ones

A new report highlights the extent of the distress caused by being cut off from digital assets when family members die or become incapacitated. Items such as social media accounts, photos and emails have become a common part of estate planning and administration in recent years. A new survey of 500 professional inheritance advisers found that nearly 60 percent have dealt with questions from clients about digital assets and 90 percent expect this to increase in future. Clients most commonly asked about social media, email, cryptocurrencies, and cloud storage. The top five providers most mentioned by clients regarding digital assets stored in the cloud were Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Dropbox.