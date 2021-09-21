CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROH News: UK Stars Return on Week By Week, ROH TV Highlights

By Jeffrey Harris
 9 days ago

– Today’s ROH Week By Week will feature a return of UK stars, including matchups from Wrestle Carnival. The show goes live at 1:00 pm EST:. – ROH released the following weekly TV highlights:

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
Ryan Sakoda: Former WWE wrestler dies, aged 48 as Chris Masters and Adam Pearce lead tributes

Former WWE wrestler Ryan Sakoda has died at the age of 48.Born in Tokyo, Japan, Sakoda also appeared in Zero1, Ultimate Pro Wrestling and MTV’s Wrestling Society X.He spent time on the WWE’s roster on a developmental contract in 2003 and 2004, and appeared as a henchman of fellow Japanese wrestler Tajiri.Sakoda filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that WWE had concealed that wrestlers suffered traumatic brain injuries while wrestling for them.The case was brought by lawyer Konstantine Kyros, who has been involved in several similar lawsuits, but was dismissed as frivolous by a judge in March 2016.WWE...
News On Shane McMahon's WWE Status

There had been rumors on Shane McMahon no longer being under a talent contract to WWE, according to Fightful Select and Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. However, WWE reps noted that Shane is “still a WWE talent and under a deal.”. Shane, who is still listed as a member of...
PCO Confirms He Will Be Leaving ROH

PCO has confirmed that he will be departing Ring of Honor when his contract expires on December 1st. Speaking on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, PCO had this to say on what will be next for him:. “On December 1st, that would be my third year with Ring...
Scott Caan to Star in CBS Crime Drama Topangaland From SEAL Team Creator

Scott Caan is saying aloha to CBS again: The Hawaii Five-0 veteran is set to star in a new CBS detective drama titled Topangaland, our sister site Deadline reports. The hour-long drama, currently in development at the Eye network, would star Caan as an ex-cop working for his famous dad’s detective agency and solving cases all around the greater Los Angeles area, “all while navigating a thorny relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family,” per the official synopsis. (Before you ask, Scott’s real-life father James Caan is not expected to play his character’s dad.) Caan will also co-write...
Alex Zayne Says ROH Reached Out To Him Shortly After His WWE Release

During a recent appearance on the “Hot Tag Hooligans Wrestling Podcast Show”, former WWE Superstar Alex Zayne (Ari Sterling) commented on Ring of Honor reaching out to him shortly after his WWE release, and more. He said,. “Ring of Honor reached out to me shortly after my release. Very thankfully,...
PCO Gives His Notice To ROH, More On His Upcoming Departure

Former ROH World Champion PCO has confirmed that he will be leaving the company this fall. It was reported earlier this week that PCO plans to leave ROH when his contract expires at the end of November. In an update, PCO appeared on the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast this week and told WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman that he has given his notice to ROH, and will not be signing a new deal.
ROH Television Results (9/20): Pure Rules Gauntlet

Ring of Honor aired its latest television episode on September 20. The event can be found on FITE TV, local Sinclair stations, and ROH's website. ROH Television Results (9/20) - Pure Wrestling Gauntlet Match: Brian Johnson def. Eric Martin, World Famous CB, Delirious Joe Keys, LSG. - Pure Rules Match:...
Roh Trailer: Malaysia's Oscar Submission Offers Folk Horror Chills [Exclusive]

Film Movement has provided us with a stunning exclusive trailer for "Roh," a supernatural thriller that served as Malaysia's Oscar submission last year. It will arrive via Virtual Cinema and, day-and-date, on Digital/VOD this October 29. Here is the official synopses:. "Cut off from civilization, a single mother puts her...
World Famous CB On Changing Up His Character, Status of ROH Deal

World Famous CB changed up his character during the pandemic and moved to ROH’s he Pure Division, and he discussed the move in a new interview. The ROH star spoke with Fightful and you can see the highlights below:. On his ROH deal: “It’s kind of like two tiers. The...
B&V: AEW Dynamite, ROH TV, ratings and more!

The Bryan & Vinny Show is back with tons to talk about in our look at AEW Dynamite from Wednesday with Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega in one of the great TV matches of all time, and ROH TV with nothing but PURE Rules matches! A fun show as always so check it out~!
AEW Star Reportedly in Attendance at This Week's Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

– Fightful Select has an update from this week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee. According to the report, AEW star and wrestler Christopher Daniels was in attendance at yesterday’s V tapings. One source speculated that Daniels was there to wrestle for Impact, but that’s not yet confirmed. Daniels...
Matches For This Weekend's ROH TV & Tonight's NJPW Strong

The following matches are confirmed for this weekend’s episode of ROH TV:. * Fatal 4-Way Match: Brody King vs. Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal vs. Shane Taylor. NJPW Strong will be returning tonight on NJPW World and FITE TV at 5PM EST. The following matches will be taking place:. *...
ROH star appears at AEW Rampage Grand Slam tapings

Homicide appeared at the end of tonight’s AEW Grand Slam event that was taped for Friday's Rampage. The main event of tonight’s event at Arthur Ashe Stadium was a Lights Out match, pitting Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley against Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki. At the end of the match, Homicide came out and helped Moxley and Kingston win the match.
Various News: AEW Announces Pre-Sale Codes for Shows In Kansas City Area and Minneapolis, Roman Reigns Hypes Survivor Series With Pre-Sale Code, Lineup For This Weekend's ROH TV

– Two AEW events have online pre-sales today. The AEW Dynamite in Independence, MO on November 3 at the Cable Dahmer Arena has a pre-sale code of AEW816. Tickets can be found here. The episode of Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis on November 12 has a pre-sale code...
Matches Set For Next Week's WWE NXT

WWE has two matches on deck for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced during tonight’s show that the following bouts will take place on next week’s show:. * MSK, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jenson vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Trick Williams, & Carmelo Hayes. NXT airs next Tuesday on...
WWE Recap Report: Full TV Show Results & Highlights of the Week

Welcome to another edition of WWE Recap Report — a breakdown of the biggest takeaways of the week from WWE programming for those who may have missed out. Whether you need to catch up on a show, had too busy of a week to stay on top of the breaking news or just skipped out on WWE as a whole, I’ve got you covered.
TV This Week: 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Blue Bloods' and More Returning

The 2021 fall TV season is starting, and if you're having trouble keeping up with all the shows starting or returning, that's understandable. From broadcast to cable to streaming, the TV landscape is still expanding somehow, and plenty of gems get lost in the chaos. To keep it simple, here's a look at what will be returning in the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
WWE NXT UK News – Matches For Next Week, Heritage Cup, More

As seen during today’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Wolfgang defeated Teoman to advance to the finals of the Heritage Cup tournament. He’ll be facing Noam Dar. Also on today’s WWE NXT UK, A-Kid, Nathan Frazer, and Rampage Brown faced off in a Triple Threat match for the right to earn a title shot against NXT UK champion Ilja Dragunov. A-Kid won the match. You can check out some highlights from that match below:
