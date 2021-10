Former Syracuse football linebacker Chandler Jones had three solo tackles and recovered a fumble in the Arizona Cardinals’ 31-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Jones didn’t record any sacks for the second straight game, but is still second in the NFL with 5.0 sacks through Week 3 (behind Myles Garrett with 5.5) thanks to his five-sack performance in the season opener. Jones is also second in the NFL with quarterback hits with 11.0, behind Maxx Crosby’s 12.0.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO