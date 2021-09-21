Local price review shows diesel prices around Stuttgart
(STUTTGART, AR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Stuttgart, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Stuttgart area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Valero at 408 E 22Nd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Valero at 408 E 22Nd St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.33
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$2.99
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
