CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, TN

Diesel lookout: $0.00 savings at cheapest Camden station

Camden Voice
Camden Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUXfe_0c3D8eIh00

(CAMDEN, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Camden they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Camden area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Casey's at 144 Hwy 641 N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Casey's at 144 Hwy 641 N.

The average price across the greater Camden area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's

144 Hwy 641 N, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.31
$3.41
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Camden, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camden Station#Gas Prices#144 Hwy 641 N
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
Camden Voice

Camden Voice

Camden, TN
89
Followers
229
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy