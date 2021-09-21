Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Medford
(MEDFORD, WI) You could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on diesel in Medford, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Medford area went to Clark at 115 S Wi-13, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.12, at Cenex at 340 S 8Th St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$--
$3.81
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.12
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
