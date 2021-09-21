Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Medford

(MEDFORD, WI) You could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on diesel in Medford, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Medford area went to Clark at 115 S Wi-13, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.12, at Cenex at 340 S 8Th St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Clark 115 S Wi-13, Stetsonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 177 S 8Th St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.81 $ 3.11

Cenex 340 S 8Th St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.