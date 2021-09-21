CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, WI

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Medford

Medford News Flash
Medford News Flash
 9 days ago
(MEDFORD, WI) You could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on diesel in Medford, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Medford area went to Clark at 115 S Wi-13, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.12, at Cenex at 340 S 8Th St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Clark

115 S Wi-13, Stetsonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09

Kwik Trip

177 S 8Th St, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$--
$3.81
$3.11

Cenex

340 S 8Th St, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Medford News Flash

Medford News Flash

Medford, WI
23
Followers
224
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Medford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

