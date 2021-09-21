CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, TX

Local price review shows La Grange diesel price, cheapest station

La Grange Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0c3D8X4U00

(LA GRANGE, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.18 in the greater La Grange area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater La Grange area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Valero at 140 W Fannin St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Chevron at 1926 Sh-159.

The average price across the greater La Grange area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

140 W Fannin St, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.97

Chevron

103 W Travis St, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Murphy USA

1871 Sh-71, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.27
$2.99

Shell

2247 W Sh-71, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

2409 E Sh-71 Bypass, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Chevron

1926 Sh-159, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

