Local price review shows La Grange diesel price, cheapest station

(LA GRANGE, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.18 in the greater La Grange area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater La Grange area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Valero at 140 W Fannin St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Chevron at 1926 Sh-159.

The average price across the greater La Grange area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 140 W Fannin St, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Chevron 103 W Travis St, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1871 Sh-71, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.27 $ 2.99

Shell 2247 W Sh-71, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 2409 E Sh-71 Bypass, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 1926 Sh-159, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.