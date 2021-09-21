Local price review shows La Grange diesel price, cheapest station
(LA GRANGE, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.18 in the greater La Grange area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater La Grange area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Valero at 140 W Fannin St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Chevron at 1926 Sh-159.
The average price across the greater La Grange area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$3.27
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
