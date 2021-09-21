Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Key Largo stations charging $0.46 extra
(KEY LARGO, FL) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Key Largo, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Key Largo area went to Marathon at 98210 Overseas Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Tom Thumb at 104701 Overseas Hwy, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.77
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.77
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.79
$3.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
