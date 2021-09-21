Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Key Largo stations charging $0.46 extra

(KEY LARGO, FL) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Key Largo, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Key Largo area went to Marathon at 98210 Overseas Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Tom Thumb at 104701 Overseas Hwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 98210 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 99675 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 99810 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.77 $ 3.09

Shell 92870 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.77 $ 3.09

Speedway 99601 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Tom Thumb 104701 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.