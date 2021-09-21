CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Key Largo stations charging $0.46 extra

Key Largo News Flash
Key Largo News Flash
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0c3D8P0g00

(KEY LARGO, FL) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Key Largo, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Key Largo area went to Marathon at 98210 Overseas Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Tom Thumb at 104701 Overseas Hwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon

98210 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

99675 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Shell

99810 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.77
$3.09

Shell

92870 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.77
$3.09

Speedway

99601 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19

Tom Thumb

104701 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.79
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

