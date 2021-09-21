'Dear Evan Hansen' filmmakers refine a hit Broadway musical

Michael Koff, production sound mixer on the motion picture adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, is the guest in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen. Featuring music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the film starring Ben Platt, who reprises his Tony, Grammy and Emmy winning performance as teenager Evan Hanson. The cast also includes Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Never and Amandla Stenberg. Koff notes that attention to detail when recording the songs “started from the top down” with director Stephen Chbosky stressing “sound is just as important” as the images. “Everybody knew, and everybody was on board, with what we were doing with trying to record live vocals,” he says. “When it came to ‘Waving Through a Window,’ it was just me, playback and a pianist, and the set was just dead. And it sounds like Ben is singing a cappella … It was beautiful.”

