CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Camp Robinson issues noise alert for Wednesday

Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamp Robinson has issued a noise alert for Wednesday. The Arkansas National Guard will conduct live-fire training, which will result in loud explosions in the north-central portion of the camp, according to a news release from the post. Due to weather conditions, the weapon noise is likely to carry outside...

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
nwahomepage.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Izard County man

MOUNT PLEASANT, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a 65-year-old man missing from Mount Pleasant. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office activated the alert for Billy Wayne Craig, who’s been missing since 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 24,. Craig was last known to be at 3767 Stella...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
WQAD

What's that sound? Noise alert issued ahead of Kraft Heinz equipment tests

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Kraft Heinz facility will be testing its boiler equipment Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, and some loud noises may be heard nearby. The Muscatine Police Department notified the public Tuesday that Kraft Heinz would be conducting a calibration test of its boiler controls between 1-5 p.m. Sept. 22-23. During the tests, a loud noise resembling a jet engine taking off may be heard in the vicinity of the food manufacturing facility, located on Isett Avenue.
MUSCATINE, IA
Vallejo Times-Herald

Spare the Air alert issued for Tuesday

Hazy skies are in store for the Bay Area due to high temperatures, wildfire smoke and car exhaust, prompting air district officials to announce a Spare the Air alert for smog on Tuesday. The alert for smog, or ozone, is issued when air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels.
ENVIRONMENT
muscatineiowa.gov

Noise alert issued for Heinz calibration test

MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Muscatine Police Department notifies the public that Kraft Heinz will be testing their boiler equipment September 22-23. Kraft Heinz has put out the following notice and the Police Department is sharing the information in an effort to alleviate any stress the noise may cause. The Muscatine...
MUSCATINE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Weather
CBS DFW

6-Year-Old Migrant From El Salvador Abandoned At Walmart Near Southern Border

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brownsville Police Department officers found a six-year-old migrant child from El Salvador abandoned at Walmart. As of the end of July, RGV agents have encountered more than 56K unaccompanied juvenile migrants this fiscal year. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents responded and determined the child he was in good physical health. He was transported to a Border Patrol facility where he provided the agents contact information for an aunt in Houston. Authorities are investigating the incident. As of the end of July, Rio Grande Valley agents have encountered more than 56,000 unaccompanied juvenile migrants...
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
wbrc.com

Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for B’ham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Patricia Ann Eiland. Police say Eiland is a Black female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. Eiland left her residence in Birmingham on Sept. 10 and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol K9 helps agents make a $600K+ cocaine bust at the Highway 86 checkpoint

A United States citizen was arrested over the weekend after a Border Patrol K9 helped agents find more than $600,000 worth of cocaine that was hidden in an SUV at the Highway 86 checkpoint. The incident happened Saturday morning. According to Border Patrol, at approximately 10:36 a.m., a white 2011 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a The post Border Patrol K9 helps agents make a $600K+ cocaine bust at the Highway 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
ANIMALS
CBS DFW

Swarm Of Bees Attacks Migrant Family That Crossed Rio Grande Into Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants from a swarm of bees near Penitas, Texas. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) A Honduran mother, who was part of the group attacked by swarming bees, advised agents she was separated from her two-year-old daughter, moments before being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Agents acted on the information ensuing a search. A short time later, the daughter was encountered in good health within another group of migrants. On the night of Sept. 15, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents conducting riverine boat operations encountered a group of migrants that had just been attacked by a swarm of bees after crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas. In total, four of the 12 migrants were transported to medical facilities, all are expected to make a full recovery. This fiscal year, RGV agents have performed more than 1,000 rescues throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
TEXAS STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas issues statewide Silver Alert for Ozawkie man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas authorities have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Ozawkie man. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the whereabouts of Kenneth Klenklen, 59, are unknown. The sheriff's office first issued the Silver Alert to local media on Friday, but Klenklen has not be located, so the Silver Alert was expanded to a statewide alert.
KANSAS STATE
dailyvoice.com

Missing Person Alert Issued For Nonverbal PA Teen

A teenage girl went missing Wednesday night in York County, according to Pennsylvania State police. Isabella Orner, 15, was last seen Wednesday in the area of the 6400 block of York Road located in Spring Grove, Heidelberg Township, around 9:15 p.m. according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
sierranewsonline.com

District Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Fires

Mountain Communities – The Windy Fire and KNP Complex in Tulare County continue to cause smoke impacts across the San Joaquin Valley. As a result, the District has issued an Air Quality Alert with the National Weather Service to remain in place while smoke impacts continue, or until the morning of Thursday, September 23 when a trough is expected to pass through the region and assist with dispersion. The District warns residents being impacted by smoke to remain indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter (PM) emissions.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
newsdakota.com

Silver Alert Issued for Vulnerable Wishek Woman

WISHEK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Silver Alert has been issued at the request of the Wishek Police Department. Marjorie Burton of Wishek is an 88 year old Caucasian Female. She is Five feet Five inches tall, weighs 121 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a rose print shirt with dark pants.
WISHEK, ND
KWTX

Amber Alert issued for a missing child in Bosque County

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old girl early Saturday morning. Jessi Marie Lowrey was last seen with brown and blue hair, blue hair bow, blue T-shirt with stars, and black pants with stars. Authorities are looking for 34-year-old...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
jdnews.com

Noticeable increase in military activity, noise possible because of Camp Lejeune training

If you've recently noticed an increased presence of military vehicles, aircraft or noise in the area, it's likely due to a pre-deployment training exercise by the Marines. The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is conducting Realistic Urban Training Exercise 21 through Oct. 7, according to a recent press release from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The unit is exercising mission essential tasks at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, Marine Corps Air Station New River and other local areas to increase readiness, the base said.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
Arkansas Online

North Little Rock shooting leaves person critically hurt

A shooting Wednesday evening on Forrest Glades Circle in North Little Rock left one person critically wounded, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office. Spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said deputies responded to the area after a witness heard gunshots about 5:30 p.m. The witness also saw a vehicle speeding away.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy