illuminati hotties & Fenne Lily announce co-headlining tour w/ Katy Kirby & Pom Pom Squad

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIlluminati hotties and Fenne Lily have announced a co-headlining 2022 North American tour. Dates begin in San Francisco in February and run through March, stopping in Los Angeles, Austin, Fort Worth, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, NYC, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland and more. They have killer support lined up, too, from Katy Kirby on the first leg and Pom Pom Squad on the second. See all dates below.

