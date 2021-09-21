CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

City water tanks are more than half empty, so conserve, Fayetteville says

By Editorials
Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE -- Residents are being asked to restrict water usage after a water main break Monday evening near Sharon Street and Pine Avenue, according to a city news release. As repairs are expected to take most of the day Tuesday, the city and other nearby communities like Elkins, West Fork, Farmington, Goshen, Greenland, southern Johnson and Wheeler "will not be able to receive the normal amount of water from Beaver Water District to keep up with demand," the release states.

