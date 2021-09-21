Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Guymon

(GUYMON, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.19 if you’re buying diesel in Guymon, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Guymon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at HUTCH'S at 515 Se 2Nd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.28, listed at Love's Country Store at 101 Se 2Nd St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

HUTCH'S 515 Se 2Nd St, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Phillips 66 2375 N Us-64, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Love's Country Store 101 Se 2Nd St, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28 card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.