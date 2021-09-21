CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guymon, OK

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Guymon

Guymon Journal
Guymon Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7VDY_0c3D7hhP00

(GUYMON, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.19 if you’re buying diesel in Guymon, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Guymon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at HUTCH'S at 515 Se 2Nd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.28, listed at Love's Country Store at 101 Se 2Nd St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

HUTCH'S

515 Se 2Nd St, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Phillips 66

2375 N Us-64, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Love's Country Store

101 Se 2Nd St, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$--
$--
$3.28
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Guymon Journal

Guymon Journal

Guymon, OK
22
Followers
212
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Guymon Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy