CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Fall hair and makeup trends

By Nicea DeGering
ABC 4
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you wanting to change up your hairstyle for fall? Hairstylist, Sierra, knows all the trends for the upcoming season. Today, she joins Nicea to discuss all things beauty. If you’re thinking about dying your hair, Sierra recommends going darker with only a few light pieces around the face. Her favorite hair colors to use in the fall are reds and oranges, as highlighted on her model this morning. Some of her go-to hairstyles are half-ups, braids, and buns because they’re quick and easy. Onset today, she demonstrated an intricate and stylish braid in only two minutes!

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
vivaglammagazine.com

The Fall Makeup Looks that Are Perfect for Warm Skin Tones

When we are applying makeup, our first concern is whether we are using the right shade or not. If we apply shades that don’t work with our skin tone, our face looks cakey. That’s why the know-how of our skin tone is significant. So, before applying makeup, check your skin tone whether it is warm or cool.
MAKEUP
latest-hairstyles.com

Top 10 Fall Hair Colors for Women Over 40 in 2021

Fall hair colors for women over 40 are often warm and luscious shades that flatter older ladies. Skin complexion is the first factor to consider when choosing the best hue to wear. For instance, deeper hues complement an olive skin tone while lighter ones suit fair skin. When it’s about...
HAIR CARE
thesource.com

HER TRENDS: Megan The Stallion Drops Her Newest Makeup Line With Revlon And How-to Video on Perfecting Your Look

Megan Thee Stallion has officially proved that she is one of the hardest working women in show business. Just in time for fall, Meg surprised her fans with her newest collab on Instagram captioned-” Surprise hotties! My new Big Bad Beauty collab with @Revlon is dropping today in stores and online! The collab comes with an exclusive new palette designed by me and some of my favorite Revlon products to create the boldest eye looks. Go get yours and make sure to tag me and Revlon in any of the looks you all create! She also showed the world she is her own makeup artist admitting that just recently she got comfortable letting makeup artists work on her. “I used to be scared,” she says. Often times doing her own makeup as she didn’t feel they understood her facial features.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Makeup#Reds#Oranges#Hairstylist#Gmail Com#Sierra#Gtu
E! Online

12 Ways to Rock the Oxford & Loafer Trend this Fall

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. We're halfway through September, which means it's time to trade your sandals in for some...
APPAREL
Shape Magazine

Fall 2021 Hair Color Trends That'll Have You Sprinting to the Salon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fall is just a few days away, which means sweater weather, a new batch of TV premieres, and pumpkin spice mania are all imminent. And for a lot of people, this time of year also involves a hair color refresh. (After all, the leaves are changing to fiery hues, so doing the same to your strands might feel right.)
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Stunning Money Piece Hair Highlights for a Face-Framing Trend

The trendy money piece hair is attainable if the front strands are lighter than the rest of the mane. It’s a highlighting technique that boosts your complexion and accentuates your facial features. Jessica Ann Brown, a hairstylist from Frisco, TX, shares her tips on the money piece trend. “The partition...
HAIR CARE
glamourmagazine.co.uk

How to achieve the Jessica Rabbit hair trend that's taking the red carpet by storm

We can always count on award season to bring us a bucket load of new hair inspiration, and although the red carpets are a little bit later than usual this year, we’re definitely not disappointed. There’s been an abundance of new colours and styles that we’re desperate to try, from Anya Taylor-Joy’s half up, half down look to the rise of ‘Marilyn blonde’ hair, and everything in between.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Allure

The Best Hair and Makeup Moments From London Fashion Week

After a busy week of festivities in New York City, including, but not limited to, the VMAs, Met Gala, and New York Fashion Week, models, hairstylists, and makeup artists are heading over the pond for London Fashion Week. Yup, fashion never sleeps. As designers show off their spring/summer 2022 collections,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYLON

Olivia Rodrigo’s Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins Believes Anyone Can Pull Off Y2K Hair Trends

There’s perhaps no more exciting hairstylist and artist duo of 2021 than Olivia Rodrigo and Clayton Hawkins. He has been styling Rodrigo’s hair along her meteoric rise to becoming this decade’s pop queen and has been referencing pop icons of years past along the way. With the ’90s-inspired hair Hawkins styled for Rodrigo’s nostalgic Brutal music video (including space buns and clip-in party highlights), he has made a name for himself as the Y2K hair whisperer for the Gen Z set.
HAIR CARE
Vogue Magazine

Hair Trends to Try From London Fashion Week, From Spiky Y2K Buns to Gentle Waves

After a pandemic-sized hiatus, London Fashion Week was back in the flesh for spring/summer 2022, with high-voltage shows and jaw-dropping presentations. Naturally, seeing the clothes and make-up IRL felt revelatory, but there was something about witnessing the hair that felt particularly special. And that’s because of the intricate textures: Where visually high-impact blunt bobs and sharp fringes ruled the runways of recent seasons past, spring/summer 2022 was much more tactile, with various iterations of the wet look dominating throughout, at Richard Quinn, Simone Rocha and more. Elsewhere there were hyper-natural waves at Supriya Lele, spiky ’90s meets Y2K buns at Nensi Dojaka, and statement hairpieces at Harris Reed .
HAIR CARE
PopSugar

The "Pumpkin Cream" Hair-Color Trend Will Get You in the Spirit For Fall

The "pumpkin cream" hair-color trend is proving to be popular this fall. The fall hair color mixes shades of orange and copper with blond highlights. The hair color works great on redheads, blondes, or soft brunettes. Grocery stores have started stocking all of our favorite pumpkin-spice-flavored items and Halloween nail-art...
HAIR CARE
localsyr.com

Fashion Trends To ‘Fall’ For This Season

Fall is in the air and new fashion trends are emerging too. Lifestyle Expert Valery Lodato says that many of us will ‘fall’ for some of this year’s top pics. From faux leather pieces, to rocker T’s, re-imagined jackets, and western-style hats, Valery has great ideas for everyone. One of...
APPAREL
In Style

Tia Mowry Is Making the Case for Colorful Fall Makeup

With fall just around the corner, it's understandable that you'd want to trade in your vibrant eyeshadows and bright lipsticks for oxblood reds and other vampy shades. But Tia Mowry is making a case for bringing colorful makeup into the cooler season, and we may just have to follow her lead.
CELEBRITIES
primewomen.com

Fall Hair Colors for the Prime Woman

With summer almost behind us, we’re starting to see the changing colors of autumn with its tones of tangerine, reds, and warm browns that translate into fall hair colors for this season. They can be bold or muted colors marbled through to give the illusion of texture. It’s a joy to have these pretty shades brighten the gloomy weather days, and what better way to celebrate them than to incorporate them into our personal style. It’s not just about wearing some fall-based fashion, though; you should take a look at what’s on-trend with fall hair colors.
HAIR CARE
thezoereport.com

Caramel Ribbon Hair Is Autumn’s Most Playful (& Flattering) Color Trend

Whether on your nails, in your closet, or on your head, rich browns and deep burgundy are practically synonymous with fall. This year, it seems like brunette in particular is leading the pack for the most popular hair color trends. “This fall, brunettes are finally having their moment,” says Jamila Powell, founder of Naturally Drenched and owner of Maggie Rose Salon. “After a summer where so many people were going lighter, now is the time to make the switch over to the dark side.”
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

The Major Hair Change I Made For Fall

Fall's here, and with a change in season comes the inevitable — and sometimes cliché — change in yourself. It's time to flip wardrobes from sundresses to sweaters, write down all your end-of-year goals, and maybe do a little something different with your hair. Whether you go to a salon, or snip your ends at home, this season is one that's all about embracing change. And, after over a year where many Canadians couldn't do much to their appearances (you know, that whole lockdown thing), this year, more than ever, is about embracing BIG change.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

I'm a Makeup Novice, and These 6 Eye Shadow Trends Were Pretty Easy to Pull Off

If my makeup application skills matched my YouTube history, you’d think I was a smokey eye, cut crease queen, however, I am not. The sheer amount of time I have spent on that app watching eye shadow tutorials literally translates into nothing but I still hold out hope that one day my efforts will culminate in the perfectly smoldering smokey eye. Until that day arrives, I will continue to attend Youtube University during the day, and at night, lean into few makeup skills I already have to see what I can make of them. Turns out the makeup trends popping up lately are either super minimal or intentionally messy, both favorable to my shaky hands and freshman abilities.
MAKEUP
KHOU

Refreshing your hair for Fall

HOUSTON — Call The Upper Hand now at 713-520-0772 to book your appointment or visit them online at TheUpperHand.com. There are 3 locations: River Oaks, Royal Oaks, and Hyde Park. Mina's hair color had a bit of end-of-summer brassiness, and she wanted to go lighter. Stylist Eddy gave Mina's hair...
HOUSTON, TX
thezoereport.com

The Fluffy Hair Trend Has Taken Over TikTok & Celebrities Can’t Get Enough

It’s safe to say that some of the most iconic ‘90s beauty trends are making a comeback: Y2K nails, claw clips, and bandana-wrapped buns are proof of that. One hairstyle in particular, fluffy hair, is making waves all over TikTok and pretty much every other social media platform. Think Cher Horwitz from Clueless or Cindy Crawford’s early runway days — it’s all about the *volume* this season.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy