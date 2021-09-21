Diesel survey: Ashland's cheapest station
(ASHLAND, WI) You could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on diesel in Ashland, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Ashland area went to Krist at 521 Lake Shore Dr East, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.2, at Kwik Trip at 515 Ellis Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.12
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$3.84
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.52
$3.92
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$3.84
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$3.84
$3.20
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
