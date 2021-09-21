Diesel survey: Ashland's cheapest station

(ASHLAND, WI) You could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on diesel in Ashland, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ashland area went to Krist at 521 Lake Shore Dr East, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.2, at Kwik Trip at 515 Ellis Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Krist 521 Lake Shore Dr East, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 515 Ellis Ave, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.20

Shell 810 Lake Shore Dr W, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 3.92 $ 3.20

Kwik Trip 1814 Lake Shore Dr W, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.20

Kwik Trip 2300 Lake Shore Dr E, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.20

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.