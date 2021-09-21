CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colville, WA

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Colville

Colville News Beat
 9 days ago
(COLVILLE, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Colville they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Colville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.59, at K & M Fuel at 178 Us-395. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Safeway at 391 N Main St.

The average price across the greater Colville area was $3.64, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

K & M Fuel

178 Us-395, Colville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59

Conoco

285 W 5Th Ave, Colville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.64

Chevron

370 W 5Th Ave, Colville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.64

Safeway

391 N Main St, Colville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Colville, WA
