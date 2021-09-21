Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Colville
(COLVILLE, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Colville they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Colville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.59, at K & M Fuel at 178 Us-395. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Safeway at 391 N Main St.
The average price across the greater Colville area was $3.64, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
