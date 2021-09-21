CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Thirsty truck? Here's Madras's cheapest diesel

Madras Daily
Madras Daily
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DSR3_0c3D7Qdw00

(MADRAS, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.71 depending on where in Madras they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Madras area went to Love's Travel Stop at 1678 Se Us-97, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.75, at Shell at 992 Sw Us-97, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Madras area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop

1678 Se Us-97, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.04
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$4.09
$3.40

Shell

15 Ne 5Th St, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.87
$4.09
$3.39

Plateau Travel Plaza

215 Nw Cherry Lane, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.65
$3.85
$3.42
card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.85
$3.40

76

260 Nw 5Th St, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.69

Chevron

1210 Sw Us-97, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.69

Shell

992 Sw Us-97, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

