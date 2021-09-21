Thirsty truck? Here's Madras's cheapest diesel
(MADRAS, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.71 depending on where in Madras they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Madras area went to Love's Travel Stop at 1678 Se Us-97, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.75, at Shell at 992 Sw Us-97, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Madras area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.04
|card
card$3.49
$3.79
$4.09
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.87
$4.09
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.65
$3.85
$3.42
|card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.85
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0