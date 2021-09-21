Thirsty truck? Here's Madras's cheapest diesel

(MADRAS, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.71 depending on where in Madras they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Madras area went to Love's Travel Stop at 1678 Se Us-97, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.75, at Shell at 992 Sw Us-97, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Madras area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop 1678 Se Us-97, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 3.04 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.40

Shell 15 Ne 5Th St, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.87 $ 4.09 $ 3.39

Plateau Travel Plaza 215 Nw Cherry Lane, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.42 card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.40

76 260 Nw 5Th St, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.69

Chevron 1210 Sw Us-97, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Shell 992 Sw Us-97, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.