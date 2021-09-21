CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocoee, FL

Ocoee, West Orange high school football game canceled due to COVID-19 impacts

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aO03s_0c3D7NEz00
Ocoee High School File photo (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools said the football game between Ocoee and West Orange high schools on Friday has been canceled.

The district said the cancellation is due to a lack of practice time for Ocoee High School football players that resulted from COVID-19 cases and ordered quarantines last week.

The district said it is working to schedule an alternative game for West Orange High. Ocoee High doesn’t have another scheduled game until Oct. 8.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Ocoee, FL
Sports
Orange County, FL
Sports
Orange County, FL
Education
Orange County, FL
Football
Ocoee, FL
Football
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Health
City
Ocoee, FL
Orange County, FL
Coronavirus
Orange County, FL
Health
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Covid 19#Football Players#American Football#West Orange#Ocoee High School#Stream Channel 9
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
50K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy