Ocoee, West Orange high school football game canceled due to COVID-19 impacts

Ocoee High School File photo (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools said the football game between Ocoee and West Orange high schools on Friday has been canceled.

The district said the cancellation is due to a lack of practice time for Ocoee High School football players that resulted from COVID-19 cases and ordered quarantines last week.

The district said it is working to schedule an alternative game for West Orange High. Ocoee High doesn’t have another scheduled game until Oct. 8.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<